×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Olivia Rodrigo Is the Ultimate Butterfly Fairy at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Olivia Rodrigo walked the Met Gala red carpet in a sparkling lavender Versace gown.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk

Olivia Rodrigo channeled her ethereal beauty at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), when she walked the red carpet in a sparkling lavender Versace gown.

The look was complete with mesh lilac gloves, loose wavy hair with butterfly clips and a purple smokey eye.

Explore

Explore

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We were inspired by the opulence of the Gilded Age,” the Grammy winner told Vogue‘s livestream host Vanessa Hudgens. When Hudgens asked when the follow up to her smash debut album Sour will be arriving, Rodrigo replied, “I’m working on it right now. I’m constantly writing and I want to make sure it’s right. I’m excited for a new era.”

Related

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' Dress at 2022 Met Gala

Lin-Manuel MirandaRegina KingBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Met Gala look below.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad