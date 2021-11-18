Old Dominion Teams Up With Echelon Fitness for New Partnership: Exclusive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Time to get fit, Old Dominion style.

The four-time CMA vocal group of the year winners revealed on Thursday (Nov. 18) that they’re teaming up Echelon Fitness for a new partnership.

The team-up will feature Old Dominion-themed class rides via the Echelon Fit app, “an inside look into the band’s own fitness journey, a member’s only appearance by the band, and an exclusive channel in the Echelon Community curated by the Nashville group,” per a press release. The channel will combine Old Dominion’s music with some of their favorite artists.

“We are really excited to work with Echelon.” shared Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen in a press statement. “Old Dominion has always strived to find unique and innovative ways to share our music and the Echelon platform fits that exactly. The idea of a healthy lifestyle also being a fun and exciting lifestyle felt like a natural fit for what Old Dominion does in our live show, so we can’t wait to work together on this.”

“We have always focused on pairing the offering of the widest range of high quality connected fitness equipment across all price points with engaging live and on-demand content. The best fitness routine is one that you love to engage in and we have built an amazing community,” added Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon Fitness. “Being able to offer exclusive content from such a well-loved and talented band, as Old Dominion, is something we believe will continue to help our members take their fitness to the next level. We are thrilled to offer such a diverse range of content, classes and music.”

The new features are available exclusively to members of Echelon Fitness.