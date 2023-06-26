Noah Cyrus Engaged to Fashion Designer Pinkus: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Loved or In Love’

Here comes the bride! Congratulations are in order for Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus and fashion designer Pinkus, as the two are officially engaged.

Cyrus shared the news via an Instagram post Monday (June 26). “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she wrote in a caption. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

Cyrus and Pinkus confirmed their relationship with an April 16 TikTok, which found the couple sharing a romantic kiss in a car. The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” singer’s fiancé is fairly mysterious, but there are a few details floating around about him. According to his Instagram profile, Pinkus designs for a clothing brand called COLORS. In her caption, Cyrus gushed about her soon-to-be husband. “I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give,” she mused. “You’re the least judgemental human being I’ve ever met. The most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.”

In response to his fiancée’s love letter, the German designer commented: “U want kids?” Cyrus’ comments section has been overflowing with congratulations from fans and famous friends alike. The “July” singer closed her caption promising that she “would say ‘yes’ to [Pinkus] every day for the rest of [her] life.”

Noah Cyrus has earned two entries on the Billboard Hot 100: 2016’s Labrinth-assisted “Make Me (Cry)” (No. 46) and 2019’s Leon Bridges duet “July” (No. 85). In 2020, she made her first appearance on the Billboard 200 at No. 124 with her sophomore EP The End of Everything.

Check out the announcement here: