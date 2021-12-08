Nicki Minaj Celebrates 39th Birthday in Her Birthday Suit: See the Pics

Even though Nicki Minaj rapped “Errday my birthday” on 2008’s “Young Money Ballaz,” Wednesday (Dec. 8) actually is the superstar MC’s big day.

Minaj, who just turned 39, took to social media to celebrate her special day with some photos — appropriately dressed in her birthday suit, with a couple of shots revealing she’s only draped in a pink bejeweled chain and thong, plus perfectly swooped pink hair. She posed with a small birthday cake holding star-, heart- and rainbow-shaped candles while also nestling up to a giant teddy bear her 1-year-old son Papa Bear would surely love.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” she captioned the trio of festive shots. And a lot of stars did just that in the comments section, including Minaj’s frequent collaborators Big Sean, Soulja Boy and Juicy J as well as “FEFE” collaborator Murda Beatz, “Boyz” collaborator Jesy Nelson, among many others.

Ty Dolla $ign took to Twitter to show his “Expensive” collaborator some birthday love to his “sister from another mister,” while her “Whole Lotta Money” remix partner BIA thanked her for “all the doors you’ve opened for me & others. All the advice you’ve shared with me. I’m forever grateful love you Nicki!!” And as is tradition, Beyoncé wished the “Flawless” artist a good one with an adorable throwback photo of Minaj on her official website.

Happy B Day my sister from another mister @NICKIMINAJ ❤️🎂 — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) December 8, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @NICKIMINAJ

Thank you for all you’ve done! All the doors you’ve opened for me & others. All the advice you’ve shared with me. I’m forever grateful love you Nicki!!🧡💕 pic.twitter.com/C9qhtw1sfI — BIA (@BIABIA) December 8, 2021

Billboard has assembled a celebration of Minaj’s biggest Billboard Hot 100 records here, which recognizes her as the first woman to have 100 career entries on the all-genre tally and the female rapper with the most top 10 hits (18).