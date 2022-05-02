Nicki Minaj Is Bejeweled in a Burberry Baseball Cap at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj rocked a baseball cap at the 2022 Met Gala, but her look was anything but casual.

The rapper teamed up with designer Riccardo Tisci for the all-black Burberry look, which included a leather baseball cap/headband combo up top.

Minaj even insisted to Tisci that the hat needed to be part of the final look. “I love the hat,” she told La La Anthony after walking the red carpet. “I’m obsessed with the hat.”

The rest of the ensemble included a low-cut feathered bustier with a train paired with leather leggings and high-heeled boots. And to top it all off, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath was behind all the hand-placed jewels on Minaj’s face, shoulders, arms and across her collarbone.

During Minaj’s livestream interview with La La, Spanish superstar Rosalía ran up to fawn over her friend: “I love you, Nicki!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encouraged today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Minaj’s full look below: