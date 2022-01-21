×
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who are new parents!

Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who have welcomed their first child together!

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” she wrote in a short note on her Instagram with a heart emoji. He shared the same note on his own page.

The Jonas Brothers musician and actress tied the knot three years ago on Dec. 1, 2018, with a Western ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stood by little brother Nick’s side as his groomsmen.

Chopra discussed her plans to have children earlier this year in a Vanity Fair interview. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said, before adding, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” The Miss World superstar also told Tatler during her May 2020 cover story that “having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Jonas is the final brother in the bunch to welcome a bundle of joy. His older brother Kevin has two daughters, 7-year-old Alena Rose and 5-year-old Valentina Angelina, with wife Danielle. Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, have 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

Read Nick and Priyanka’s announcement below.

