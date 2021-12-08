Nick Cannon Thanks Everyone for ‘Onslaught of Love & Care’ After the Death of His Infant Son

Nick Cannon is feeling all the “love and care” from his fans after he shared the tragic news that his infant son Zen died over the weekend from a malignant tumor in his head.

Cannon shared that his 5-month-old son had died during an emotional segment on Tuesday’s episode of Nick Cannon by introducing a photo of his youngest child, whom he introduced to the world with mom Alyssa Scott on June 23, and revealing how his health had taken a turn for the worse.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), the 41-year-old actor and musician was met with grand applause as he returned to the stage with a smile and started the show by thanking his fans for supporting him during this difficult time.

“I’m vertical, I’m standing, and that’s a good start,” he told the audience after sharing how much he appreciated their positive energy. “Yesterday, it was a little easier than today. Because yesterday I was so laser-focused and then even numb, you know what I mean, so I knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn, I’m a little confused, because it’s a hurting thing, I’m grieving, I feel guilty on so many levels.

“I never wanted to exploit this,” he continued. “I kept it private for so long since I found out about Zen’s diagnosis in respect to his mother Alyssa and to everyone in our family. And so yesterday, the onslaught of love and care is brand-new to me, so I’m dealing with it. So thank you. Thank you, that’s all I can say.”

Cannon jokingly yelled, “I’m fine!” at the end after reminiscing on all the hugs he’s received since the news broke before admitting, “I’m not fine, but you guys are making me feel better.”

The father of seven also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Belland, and twin boys Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa.

