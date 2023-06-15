Nick Cannon Celebrates Twins Zion & Zillion’s Birthday: ‘Can’t Believe It’s Been 2 Years Already’

After jokingly expressing a desire to launch an X-rated candle line inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow, Emmy-nominated producer, rapper, and actor Nick Cannon took his social media pages in a much more wholesome direction as he celebrated the birthday of his twin boys, Zion and Zillion, on Wednesday (June 14).

“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years already!!” the father of 12 wrote in an Instagram caption. “Zillion and Zion the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday sons!!” In the picture, which he posted to his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages, Cannon and his sons smile and pose in matching blue jeans sets and white headbands.

The Masked Singer host went all in on celebrating his sons’ birthday. On his Instagram story, Cannon shared flicks of him and the twins lounging in the pool, and later he shared snapshots of their birthday party alongside the children’s mother, internet personality Abby De La Rosa. The Drumline actor also treated his TikTok followers to clips of him and his sons playing at beach. Arguably the most talked-about celebrity dad in contemporary pop culture, Cannon has always been incredibly open about life as a father such a large brood and his plans to continue growing his family.

Cannon’s eponymous debut studio album peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard 200 in 2003. The set, which featured collaborations with Mary J. Blige and Biz Markie, and spawned Cannon’s only two career Hot 100 entries: the R. Kelly-featuring “Gigolo” (No. 24) and the B2K-assisted “Feelin’ Freaky” (No. 92).

Check out Nick Cannon’s birthday post for his twin sons below: