Here Are the Lyrics to Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’

The Nat King Cole Trio recorded “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” back in 1946 and turned it into a Christmas classic, one year after it was written by Bob Well and Mel Torme. The song is also commonly subtitled as “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” due to its opening lyrics.

Multiple arrangements of the song have been recorded throughout the years, but the most notable version has to be Cole’s, which includes the warm sounds of a small string section. The lyrics are filled with warm Christmas feelings and sweet holiday imagery, including: “Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe/ Help to make the season bright…Yuletide carols being sung by a choir/ And folks dressed up like Eskimos.”

The popular Christmas song has been covered by many artists, including Christina Aguilera for her 2000 album, My Kind of Christmas, and Michael Bublé on his Let it Snow EP.

Check out the full lyrics below to get in the Christmas spirit.