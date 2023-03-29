Megan Thee Stallion Is a Golden Goddess at THR & Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists Dinner

Megan Thee Stallion joined the iconic Law Roach at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists dinner on Tuesday night (March 28), celebrating the beloved stylist making the publication’s list of the 25 best celebrity stylists.

As expected, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper didn’t disappoint with her Roach-curated look, a gold vintage 1997 Paco Rabanne that was originally worn by Yasmeen Ghauri. The stylist revealed at the event that the outfit was remade “months and months and months ago” by the house’s Julien Dossena.

Meg added her flair to the look with her natural, voluminous curls as well as a sleek cat-eye makeup look and long, golden nails.

Megan Thee Stallion attends The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace at Sunset Tower on March 28, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via GI

“What can I say about Law?” Meg told THR of her fashionable peer. “He’s the best. Like, I’m so upset that he’s going away right now because I need him. The world needs him. But he’s amazing, and we appreciate him so much. We don’t have a business relationship. It’s more like family. I’m still going to bother him, and he’s not going to stop being my family. He’s just not going to be in my closet.”

The event comes just a week after Roach announced his retirement from personal styling, explaining on Instagram that the decision came because “the politics, the lies and false narratives” finally got him. “You win,” he shared. “I’m out.”