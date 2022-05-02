Megan Thee Stallion Is a Golden Goddess at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Megan Thee Stallion accompanied Jeremy Scott to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), where she painted the red carpet gold with her luxurious look.
The 27-year-old, Grammy winning rapper wore a golden cut-out Moschino gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun and a winged out black smokey eye.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.
See Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 Met Gala look below.