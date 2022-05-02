×
Megan Thee Stallion Is a Golden Goddess at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Megan Thee Stallion accompanied Jeremy Scott to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), where she painted the red carpet gold with her luxurious look.

Megan Thee Stallion at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk

The 27-year-old, Grammy winning rapper wore a golden cut-out Moschino gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun and a winged out black smokey eye.

Lin-Manuel MirandaRegina KingBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 Met Gala look below.

