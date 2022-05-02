Megan Fox Had No Idea Who Machine Gun Kelly Was Before They Worked Together, Despite ‘Manifesting’ Him Forever

It’s clear from the PDA, blood drinking, barbed engagement rings and extreme love gestures that Megan Fox and fiancé Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) seem destined to be together. But to hear Fox tell it, she’s literally been conjuring up her perfect love since she was in preschool. The Til Death star told Glamour UK the origin story of how they met and as far as she’s concerned the couple were destined to meet even before Baker was born.

“He says that,” she tells the magazine about reports that the rapper-turned-rocker signed up to appear in the film Midnight in the Switchgrass just so he could meet her. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F– it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

Fox said she had the opposite experience, not knowing why she was signing up for the 2021 box office dud also starring Bruce Willis and Lukas Haas. “I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly,'” she said. “And I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’”

You see, according to Fox, MGK is “literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

The actress — who shares three young children with former husband of a decade actor Brian Austin Green — even puts their love in historical perspective, running down other famous ’90s “It couples” who they’ve been compared to, including one of rock’s most famously star-crossed lovers.

“I think Pam [Anderson] and Tommy [Lee] were twin flames, I think they were soulmates,” she said of the Baywatch actress and Motley Crue drummer. “Kurt [Cobain] and Courtney [Love] is a darker version of the same thing. So I think when you find people that come together whose souls have known each other, who have travelled here to do this again, there’s something undeniable about that. And again, it can provoke a positive feeling in you, or it could provoke a very negative feeling.”