Remember That Unofficial Mariah Carey Ornament From Last Year? Mariah ‘Fixed It’

Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas, can now say she has an official Christmas tree ornament — and an entire line of holiday-related goodies — with her stamp of approval.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21), the singer hopped on Twitter and shared that there’s a new ornament of her likeness available for purchase through Target.

In the announcement, Carey shared an image of a tweet exchange between her and a fan that went viral, which featured a photo of an unofficial ornament of Carey on the Twitter user’s 2020 Christmas tree. “My husband and I exchange Christmas ornaments every year and this year her got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!” the Twitter user wrote.

Carey, unimpressed with the ornament, replied, “This is…Not approved. (But it’s the thought that counts).” The second image in Carey’s announcement sees her posing with a new-and-improved ornament version of herself. “Fixed it!” she captioned the photo set.

The new Carey ornament — formally titled the All I Want for Christmas ornament — features a cartoon version of Carey in a red Santa Claus hat and matching dress. The ornament, available through Target, retails for $19.99. Also available in the holiday collection is the All I Want for Christmas Stocking “Mariah” and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Wrap Kit, which retail for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively. The stocking is currently out of stock, though it may be available for purchase in stores.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the gift that keeps on giving: The song has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Dec. 25, its sixth total week atop the Hot 100. The track is the first in the chart’s history to have three separate chart runs in three years (2019, 2020 and 2021).

