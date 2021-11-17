Maluma Launches New Collection With Quay Australia, This Time With Prescription Sunglasses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Following his wildly popular collection with Quay Australia back in June, Latin superstar and fashion icon Maluma is back by popular demand.

The singer launched a second collection with Quay on Wednesday (Nov. 17), including new looks and the sold-out “On the Fly” style, now available in new colorways and categories, including sunglasses, prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses, starting at $55 on Quay.com.

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“There’s a magic to eyewear that makes you fall in love with accessorizing,” Maluma tells Billboard exclusively. “During my Papi Juancho tour, I incorporated some of our new collection to express a true reflection of how I wanted to portray myself creatively. With this collection, I want our customers to make the new styles symbolic for their personal expression and statement.”

Shop Maluma's Quay Australia Collaboration Here

Maluma Launches New Collection With Quay Australia Courtesy Quay

This collection marks Quay’s first foray into prescription sunglasses, which retail for $150 for a complete pair. In addition to Maluma’s “On the Fly” style, Quay is also releasing a total of 15 styles in the prescription sunglass category, including some of their trendy bestsellers such as the “After Hours” winged square frames, the “High Key” aviators and the timeless “Hardwire.”

The prescription glasses boast high-quality frames lenses that are anti-reflective, high-index, scratch resistant with UV protection.

Shop the full Quay x Maluma collection here.