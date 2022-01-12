Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who are officially engaged.

Fox posted a video Wednesday (Jan. 11) of MGK getting down on one knee in front of a very significant banyan tree and asking her to be his leading lady for life. And despite their audio being muted in the whimsical clip, it was a clear “yes” from the actress. According to their respective Instagram posts, the proposal occurred on Tuesday.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox, 35, started her lengthy caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The stars first aligned for the couple in spring 2020, when they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico before things really started heating up between the two in the summer.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK, 31, wrote under a close-up video highlighting the rings. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

News of Fox’s engagement comes just three months after her divorce from ex-husband Brian Austin Green was finalized. The two married in 2010 and announced their separation in 2015. They have three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Kelly has one 12-year-old daughter, Casie.

See MGK’s fairytale proposal to Fox (and the sparkling rings) below.