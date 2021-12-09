Machine Gun Kelly Talks ‘Pressure’ to Keep Smiling in Honest Chat With Drew Barrymore: ‘It’s OK Not to Be OK’

Machine Gun Kelly and Drew Barrymore had the ultimate heart-to-heart on an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, set to air Friday.

The pop-punk artist (real name Colson Baker) sat down with Barrymore and participated in the ultimate slumber-party activities: painting nails (with his new unisex UN/DN LAQR nail polish, of course) and having deep conversations. MGK opened up about how he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs” and what’s really going on his head when he’s flashing beaming-yet-loaded smiles for the camera at various events.

“I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them. It’s just weird, though, because I didn’t feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling. And I feel like this odd pressure, because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted,” he said. “So if I accept an award and I’m like super smiley, but behind the scenes, I was really, there was stuff going on, or I didn’t feel, I don’t know — like a lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.

“My whole point is I didn’t want to bring that into the show. I’d love to talk about funny stuff and anything that you have for me. I would love to just get out of what I’m doing,” he told the actress/talk-show host as the audience chuckled, to which Barrymore responded: “I don’t mean to sound creepy, but I like you so much more. I really do.”

The actress went on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Dec. 9) for an interview of her own, where she divulged to host Gayle King about her super honest conversation with Kelly, during which Barrymore opened up about the aftermath of her 2016 divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“The minute he sat down, he said, ‘I want to admit something: I’m not OK right now,'” Barrymore recalled of her and MGK’s taped talk. “And I’m not a rug sweeper, so I tried to make it as comfortable and welcoming. But it takes two to tango, and what I mean by that is, we were just set to do an interview about his nail polish, UN/DN. … So I don’t know what it was that he felt safe, but he broke ice, he broke a sort of pattern and he admitted that he doesn’t feel good sometimes, he doesn’t want to smile through it, he wants to go on a new journey of bringing people into that. … I was just so surprised by his vulnerability, as was he.”

See a sneak peek of Machine Gun Kelly and Drew Barrymore’s conversation below.