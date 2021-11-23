Lingua Franca Launches Adorable Beatles Sweater Collection Just in Time for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis officially the holiday season, and Beatles fans are getting a special treat.

Lingua Franca and The Beatles/Apple Corps Ltd teamed up for their first-ever collection of limited edition cashmere sweaters for adults and children.

Each style in the collection is made from 100% sustainably sourced cashmere and hand-embroidered by Lingua Franca’s embroidery team in New York City. The collection is also inclusive, ranging from adult sizes XS to 3X and child sizes 2T to 10/12.

The best part? The colorful sweaters are embroidered with six iconic song titles from The Beatles’ beloved discography including “Here Comes The Sun”, “Let It Be”, ”All You Need Is Love”, “Ob La Di Ob La Da” and “Honey Pie.”

“Apple Corps Ltd is particularly sensitive to supporting brands with ethical sourcing and production practices and we look forward to a very successful partnership with Lingua Franca,” said Joe Marziotto, vice president of branding and licensing at Thread, in a press statement.

This collaboration with The Beatles comes just days before the three-part documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, hits Disney+ on Thanksgiving weekend, starting on November 25. Sign up for Disney+ here so you don’t miss out.

Check out Lingua Franca’s Beatles collection here, and shop more of our holiday gift ideas here.