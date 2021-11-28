×
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Engaged: ‘My Future’

Lindsay Lohan shared a glimpse of the engagement ring on her hand.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Brian Ziff

Lindsay Lohan has announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas.

The actress and singer posted several photos on Instagram Sunday morning (Nov. 28), with the couple snuggling and showing a glimpse of the engagement ring on her hand.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” she captioned the photo gallery.

Lohan and Shammas, who is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, have reportedly been dating for two years.

Last year, Lohan released her first official single in 12 years, “Back to Me.” Her debut album, 2004’s Speak — which featured the single “Rumors” — peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore album, 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), peaked at No. 20.

Netflix recently revealed that Lohan will play Chord Overstreet’s love interest in an untitled, upcoming romantic comedy “about a spoiled hotel heiress who gets total amnesia in a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner.”

See the photos of Lohan and Shammas sharing their engagement news below.

