Lil Nas X Makes the Whole Met Gala Shimmer in His Bold Bejeweled Look

Lil Nas X took the glitz and glamour of designer Karl Lagerfeld literally for his 2023 Met Gala look, encrusting his neck and face in intricate jewels and pearls, covering his body in metallic paint, and rocking a single item of clothing: a silver thong.

The “Old Town Road” pop star looked like one of the late Chanel designer’s embellished tie pins come to life, completing the gilded look with inch-long silver fingernails and platform boots.

This isn’t Lil Nas X’s first metallic look at the Met Gala: Back in 2021, he rocked a three-in-one gold ensemble, which started with a quilted, neck-high gold cape; followed by a C3PO-worthy gold robot suit; and finished with a gold-embellished black bodysuit.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala — a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York — is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late designer’s work and aesthetic.

The event also serves as the opening for a Lagerfeld-specific exhibit at the Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

In addition to Lil Nas X, gala co-chair Dua Lipa in white Chanel, Ice Spice making her sleek Met Gala debut, Anitta rocking chunky black heels, and Doja Cat dressed as Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette have all graced the red carpet.

See Lil Nas X’s full look below: