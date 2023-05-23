×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Brand Heads to Sephora U.K.

The news comes a day after the star teased "something exciting" on social media.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/GI for WarnerMedia

Lady Gaga‘s makeup empire is expanding. The superstar revealed on Tuesday (May 23) that her Haus Labs beauty brand is heading across the pond to Sephora U.K. on June 6.

Explore

Explore

Lady Gaga

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In a video shared to social media, the “Bad Romance” singer is seen dancing with various models against a mint-colored background, holding various products from the makeup line. “UK, are you ready for our supercharged artistry makeup? 🇬🇧 @HausLabs is launching exclusively at Sephora UK in-store and online on June 6, and we can’t wait for you to join us,” the caption reads, before encouraging fans to sign up for the waitlist.

Related

The Jonas Brothers

Here's What the Jonas Brothers Almost Named 'The Album'

The announcement comes after Gaga teased the news through a cryptic video in which she’s seen tapping a spoon on her cup of tea. She then takes a big sip, before shrugging her shoulders and putting her index finger up to her lips in a “Shhh” gesture. 

The Haus Labs makeup brand relaunched in 2022 and has skyrocketed in popularity ever since. Many of the innovative products go viral on TikTok, including the wide range of foundations and illuminating blushes, colorful lip crayons, glosses and everything in between.

See below for Gaga’s Sephora U.K. announcement. For U.S. customers, Haus Labs is available to shop on Sephora’s website here.

@ladygaga

UK, are you ready for our supercharged artistry makeup? 🇬🇧 @HausLabs is launching exclusively at Sephora UK in-store and online on June 6, and we can’t wait for you to join us! Sign up for the waitlist on sephora.co.uk to shop the moment we drop! xx, LG

♬ original sound – ladygaga

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad