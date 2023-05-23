Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Brand Heads to Sephora U.K.

Lady Gaga‘s makeup empire is expanding. The superstar revealed on Tuesday (May 23) that her Haus Labs beauty brand is heading across the pond to Sephora U.K. on June 6.

In a video shared to social media, the “Bad Romance” singer is seen dancing with various models against a mint-colored background, holding various products from the makeup line. “UK, are you ready for our supercharged artistry makeup? 🇬🇧 @HausLabs is launching exclusively at Sephora UK in-store and online on June 6, and we can’t wait for you to join us,” the caption reads, before encouraging fans to sign up for the waitlist.

The announcement comes after Gaga teased the news through a cryptic video in which she’s seen tapping a spoon on her cup of tea. She then takes a big sip, before shrugging her shoulders and putting her index finger up to her lips in a “Shhh” gesture.

The Haus Labs makeup brand relaunched in 2022 and has skyrocketed in popularity ever since. Many of the innovative products go viral on TikTok, including the wide range of foundations and illuminating blushes, colorful lip crayons, glosses and everything in between.

See below for Gaga’s Sephora U.K. announcement. For U.S. customers, Haus Labs is available to shop on Sephora’s website here.