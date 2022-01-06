×
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Glowing Pregnancy Photos

"I am woman," she captioned the snaps.

Travis Scott Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner will soon be welcoming her second child with Travis Scott, and she took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 6) to give fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump.

“i am woman,” she captured the series of film photos, in which the makeup mogul is seen in jeans and a long sleeved white top, tied up to show off her pregnant belly. The caption, complete with a music note emoji, is in reference to the empowering song “I Am Woman” by Emmy Meli, which has been inescapable on TikTok in recent months.

See the snaps here. Jenner and Scott have yet to reveal the gender of the upcoming bundle of joy or the due date.

In September, Jenner announced in a video shared on Instagram that she and Scott are expecting. The sweet clip begins with a closeup on a pregnancy test that says “pregnant,” before moving on to a shot of the rapper hugging the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star around the belly.

The reality star simply captioned the video with a silver heart and pregnant woman emoji, and tagged the “Franchise” rapper.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi.

