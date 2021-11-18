Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker His ‘Dream Car’ for 46th Birthday

Travis Barker already got the “dream girl,” and now he has his “dream car” for his 46th birthday too.

The blink-182 drummer, who celebrated his big day on Sunday, got to take his new vintage Buick GNX for a spin outside the Hotel Bel-Air with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, who gifted him the classic car. According to Motor Biscuit, another version of the luxury muscle vehicle, which can reportedly outrun supercars like a McLaren F1 or Ferrari Enzo, sold for $205,000.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” he captioned the series of sleek black-and-white shots of the couple’s romantic joyride while wearing matching skeleton outfits that Phoebe Bridgers would certainly approve of.

“You deserve the world,” Kardashian commented, with her sister Khloe chiming in with, “Yayyyyyyyyyyy so so crazy!!!! I’m so happy for you.”

The Buick didn’t make the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Barker’s larger birthday getaway, where black balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday Travis” awaited the rock star, according to Kardashian’s Instagram Story. Cabo was the first of many international destinations Barker traveled to with Kourtney over the summer, marking his first time on a plane in 13 years since the blink-182 member survived a plane crash in 2008 that killed four passengers.

