Kourtney Kardashian Covered in Tattoos in Re-Touched Art Photo Commissioned By Travis Barker

It’s been an epic year for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer have spent much of 2021 packing on the PDA, and in a new pic, it looks like Kardashian has completely bought into Barkers’ lifestyle.

In the snap, 42-year-old Kardashian is essentially Travis’ twin, sitting on the inked-up rocker’s lap while rocking arms, legs and a chest full of body art. The provocative pic was posted on the Instagram page of digital artist/painter Cheyenne Randall, who is known for creating digitally altered images of stars covered in ink, including a recent photo of comedian Chevy Chase with a Post Malone-worthy face full of tats and a Brat Pack-era Rob Lowe adorned with two crosses on his forehead and a series of tears splashed across his cheeks.

And while the image of Kardashian raised plenty of eyebrows, Randall tipped his hand in the caption to the pic, writing, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik.” A spokesperson for Randall told Billboard in an email on Wednesday (Dec. 29) that the original Julia Kulik photo was a “commissioned piece that Travis requested Cheyenne create as a surprise Christmas gift [for Kardashian].”

Randall gave Kardashian a number of virtual body images, including a giant butterfly across her chest, as well as floral designs on her shoulders and legs and snakes and spiders wrapped around her arm. In a second image, Randall is depicted from above as he sketches out his plan. Barker, 46, also posted the enhanced image of his fiancée, along with heart, butterfly and spider emoji.

In October, the Blink-182 drummer and eldest Kardashian sister got engaged in an intimate beachside proposal planned out by the rocker in Montecito, Calif. Since then, he’s collaborated with Avril Lavigne on her latest single “Bite Me”; Barker and Lavigne will both perform on Friday night’s (Dec. 31) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.

Check out the doctored pic and the original below.