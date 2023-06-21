Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Made North West Take Down Her Ice Spice TikToks

Back in March, a series of TikToks showcasing North West‘s love for “Munch” rapper Ice Spice took over the Internet.

There were clips of North and her friends dancing to Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood,” which peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, and videos of her cosplaying as the Bronx rapper and lip-syncing to her verse on the No. 3-peaking “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” (with PinkPantheress). Those videos have since been removed from North’s official social media pages, however, prompting endless online discussion about the parenting decisions of her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West.

In an interview with Time magazine celebrating SKIMS’ inclusion on the publication’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 list, Kardashian revealed why she made her daughter take down those Ice Spice TikToks.

The Kardashians star first encountered Ice Spice and her music through North. “I didn’t know who that was at the time, and I was like, ‘This is the moment where I feel really old, where my daughter is now teaching me what’s cool.'” The low-stakes Ice Spice listening sessions soon turned into Kardashian tapping the “Bikini Bottom” rapper to appear in a SKIMS campaign. “That all came through North and what she liked,” Kardashian added.

Somewhere between bumping Ice Spice’s music and having her appear in a SKIMS campaign, North actually got to make TikToks with Ice Spice herself. “[North] said, ‘Mommy, can I post this?’ I was out of town and my nanny was there and allowed it. As soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like ‘Oh, no, no. We’re taking this down,'” the mom of four said. “She totally understood, so I think that’s the trial and error sometimes.”

The media mogul also touched on her ex-husband’s role in all of this. “I saw on the Internet, ‘Kanye was right!’ And maybe he was, in that instance,” she said, “but in the creative side where she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, I will fight for her to be creative in those ways.”

Watch the full clip here: