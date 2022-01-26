Kim Kardashian Rep Denies Ye’s Claim of Second Ray J Sex Tape

In the latest public spat between estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is denying her ex’s claim that he saved her from public shame by securing a previously unseen sex tape.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that dropped on Monday, Ye claimed that he flew across the country last October on a red eye to fetch a laptop from Kardashian’s ex, singer Ray J, who famously appeared in a leaked sex tape with Kim in 2007. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West told host Jason Lee about his apparent upset over Kim’s public romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. “And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that’s cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?”

In the interview, West appears to suggest that he pulled an all-nighter to save Kim from embarrassment. “I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” he said, explaining that Kardashian was allegedly brought to tears because the purported second recording “represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

A rep for Kardashian denied to E! News in a statement that the second tape had any lascivious footage. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep reportedly told E! “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

A rep for Ray J also weighed in, telling E! in a statement, “Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past.” The original sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J is often cited as a factor in Kardashian’s rise to fame after her stint as a personal assistant for Paris Hilton; KUWTK premiered in Oct. 2007, nine months after the leak of the explicit recording.