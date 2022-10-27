×
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

'Live's Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe' will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and will feature over 75 costumes, including the hosts as Billie Eilish & Harry Styles.

Ryan Seacrest Kelly Ripa
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa at Paley Center For Media on March 4, 2020 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/GI

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special.

Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat.

Ryan Seacrest Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. ABC/Jenny Anderson

Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh and hilarious spins on some of the most iconic moments in pop culture, per a press release. The daytime talk show powerhouse duo will take on looks from House of Dragons and Stranger Things to The Kardashians and The Bachelorette.

Actor and former White House staff member Kal Penn will also be joining the episode, dressed in his own secret Halloween costume.

Additionally, the show is bringing back its popular audience costume contest, in which the final five finalists will get a chance to win an exciting grand prize.

Live With Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays. Check your local listings for channel and time.

