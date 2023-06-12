Kelis Had the Perfect Non-Answer to Questions About Reported Boyfriend Bill Murray

Kelis is keeping her private life private. After it was reported last week that the 43-year-old “Milkshake” singer and chef is dating 72-year-old Ghostbuster star Bill Murray, the internet could not get enough of the alleged May-December romance. And while neither of them have officially confirmed the relationship, Murray was seen watching Kelis’ set at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend and they posed for a photo together.

Kelis had a chance to tamp down the rumors or confirm them over the weekend when she posted a series of bikini pics and a shot of her jumping into the ocean from a boat with the caption, “I’m a beach bum.” And while Murray was nowhere to be seen, Kelis kind of addressed the story of their alleged summer love when a user asked, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that??”

The singer did not take the bait, though, choosing instead to go the cheeky route by skirting around the issue and responding, “No babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” even as fans keep trying to get her to comment on the reported relationship.

Kelis was previously married to rapper Nas from 2005-2009 and in 2018 she alleged that he was physically abusive toward her during their five-year marriage, which Nas has since denied. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died of stomach cancer in March 2022. Murray was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008. Butler died suddenly at age 57 in 2021.

See Kelis’ post below.