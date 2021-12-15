Keanu Reeves Once Wore Dolly Parton’s 1978 ‘Playboy’ Cover Outfit as His Halloween Costume

Keanu Reeves knows plenty of fans have dressed up as his Matrix character Neo for Halloween, but it turns out his own Halloween costumes have been legendary as well.

In fact, he’s channeled some other celebrities’ looks, including Dolly Parton‘s legendary Playboy cover outfit. He opened up about the look while sitting down with his co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss, who were joined by the newest member of The Matrix series Priyanka Chopra-Jonas on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday (Dec. 15). During a Q&A segment, a fan asked what his favorite childhood Halloween costume was, and he described how he secured Parton’s exact outfit — from the black bunny ears down to the black fishnet tights — from the 1978 cover, which came out when the actor was 14 years old.

“My mother was a costume designer, and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton. She once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow, I guess she didn’t take that home,” Reeves recalled. “And so we had it and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair. And I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy bunny.”

Parton herself re-created the very look for her husband Carl’s birthday in July. “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she said in a video dedicated to him on his special day. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

Watch Reeves talk about his perfect Parton parody costume around the 20-minute mark below.