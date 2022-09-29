Katy Perry Revisits Her All-Denim Britney Spears Inspired Outfit: ‘I Wanted to Pay My Respects’

Katy Perry is one of the major celebrity guests in season three of drag queen Mo Heart’s Amazon Music series The Walk In, in which the RuPaul’s Drag Race star explores some of the biggest artists’ closets and most iconic outfits.

In a new sneak peek of the episode featuring the “I Kissed a Girl” singer, Mo Heart finds Perry’s all-denim ensemble she wore to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, which was a nod to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s 2001 denim-on-denim outfits for the 2001 VMAs. “I asked [rapper] Riff Raff to come with me and we both wore matching Versace that actually pays homage to Justin and Britney,” Perry explained. “That moment Britney gave us was the moment, and I wanted to pay my respects.”

The 13-time Grammy nominee, seen holding her eight-year-old dress in her hand, tells Mo Heart, “I have spent so much time thinking I was fat. I was never fat.” She then turns to the camera and says, “Girls, you are not fat!”

“It’s Katy Perry!” Heart told Variety of the episode. “She’s one of the most talented artists, songwriters, performers of our generation and she has been dropping fashion for years. She brought so many of her iconic outfits, from the VMA outfit to the ‘California Girls’ bra, it truly was a special time with her.”

Watch The Walk In sneak peek featuring Katy Perry below, and watch the digital series on Amazon Music here. This season features stars including Tove Lo, Gayle and more.