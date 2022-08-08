Kanye West Trolls Pete Davidson Again After Actor’s Split With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is back on his troll game. The rapper (who now goes by Ye), returned to Instagram on Monday morning (Aug. 8) for the first post on his empty page with a pointed message aimed at his self-proclaimed nemesis: former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“Skete Davidson dead at age 28,” Ye wrote in a fake headline on a mocked-up New York Times front page in which West used his nickname for Davidson in the latest provocation by the Donda MC, taunting the man who dated ex-wife Kim Kardashian for nearly nine months. While West did not leave any additional comment, there were dozens of responses to the post, somewhat split between support for Ye and Davidson amid some expressions of disbelief about the phony headline.

According to E!, who first reported the news of the breakup, Kardashian and Davidson decided to remain friends as long distance and busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The reality TV star and the comedian first launched romance rumors in October 2021, when they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL.

In November, their relationship was seemingly confirmed after they were spotted on a date at Knott’s Scary Farm. They’ve since been on multiple vacations and even walked the Met Gala red carpet together. Davidson also got a tattoo in March that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.” Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship began just months after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West made a sport of jabbing at Davidson during the Good Mourning star’s romance with Kardashian, repeatedly staging the comedian’s gruesome claymation death in the video for his Game collaboration, “Eazy,” in which a character dubbed “Skete” gets kidnapped, buried alive and beheaded as Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

Before that, West — referring to “Skete” — encouraged his fans to publicly berate the actor, writing, “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at the looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever.”

Check out Ye’s post below.