This Stunning Kacey Musgraves Puzzle Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Time for a Star-Crossed holiday, thanks to puzzle company Jiggy.

To celebrate Kacey Musgraves’ recent album, the brand unveiled two gorgeous 500-piece jigsaw puzzles, featuring the Star-Crossed album art and a photo of the songstress in a flowing white dress looking off into a blue sky.

Courtesy of Jiggy

Buy Here: Jiggy x Kacey Musgraves Puzzle

Each puzzle comes in a reusable drawstring bag, box and includes puzzle glue to preserve your finish product. “Reassemble over and over again, or lock in place with our puzzle glue & tool to adorn your wall with a more elevated poster you can cherish forever,” the description reads.

Buy the Jiggy x Kacey Musgraves puzzle just in time for the holidays for $40 here.