Kacey Musgraves Brings the Glamour to 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2), bringing the “glamour” to the “Gilded Glamour” theme.

The 33-year-old singer, who unveiled her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, just last fall, wore a sleek black Prada gown, complete with colorful beading an a bow across the chest. She accessorized the look with an elegant updo, over-the-elbow satin gloves and a feathery fan.

“For ‘gilded,’ i think of studded, obviously,” Musgraves told Vogue‘s livestream host La La Anthony of this year’s theme. “So, Prada really hooked us up with that.”

Explore Explore Kacey Musgraves See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Kacey Musgraves’ 2022 Met Gala look below.