Julia Fox Details Lavish First Date & Photo Shoot With Ye: ‘It Felt Like a Real Cinderella Moment’

Julia Fox say she’s living in a fairytale after going on a first with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), she writes for Interview magazine on Thursday (Jan. 6).

The Uncut Gems actress and model, who starred alongside Ye’s frequent collaborator The Weeknd in the 2019 Safdie Brothers film, gave details on their romantic evenings in NYC after the two met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and had “an instant connection,” Fox wrote.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she continued. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Following dinner, the Grammy-winning rapper, 44, staged a photo shoot for Fox, 31. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she reminisced on the Kodak moment. But the Yeezy fashion designer had a stylish surprise waiting for her in a hotel suite that had her feeling like a princess for a night.

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

The two met in the same month Ye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run right back to me” while performing “Runaway” during his Dec. 9-dated Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake. Ye and Kardashian married in 2014 after two years of dating. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of speculation that a split was imminent. Both cited irreconcilable differences for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. Meanwhile, Fox married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018 and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021. The two welcomed a son in January 2021.

See some of the photos from their romantic NYC night in below.