JoJo Siwa Shares Her Favorite Family Meal, Launches TikTok Challenge With Ocean Spray

JoJo Siwa is enjoying the holiday season with a little help from Ocean Spray. The 19-year-old singer, dancer and actress spoke with Billboard this week about her new partnership with the cranberry product company, as well as their new collaborative TikTok challenge.

“I genuinely put the cranberry sauce on everything,” Siwa tells Billboard of the fitting partnership. The star’s cranberry-loving habits didn’t develop on their own, as Siwa says even age-old family recipes would be paired with the cranberry product.

The star, who originally rose to fame after becoming a series regular on Lifetime’s popular series, Dance Moms, explains that she grew up using Ocean Spray’s cranberry sauce on meals like relish and, of course, Thanksgiving dinner. She even witnessed her mom using the sauce on her family’s generational chicken and broccoli.

“I remember my mom would make our favorite meal — It’s called chicken and brocooli, and it’s a fancy casserole that’s been in her family for years.” Siwa shares. “And on the side, we’d have Ocean Spray cranberry jelly sauce. It’s the perfect opposite taste of every meal you put it with.”

Siwa, who’s since moved to Los Angeles from Nebraska, now says her favorite way to use the company’s cranberry spread is on deli sandwiches when cooking for herself.

To announce her partnership, Siwa fittingly took to TikTok. She posted her first “jiggle with us” challenge on TikTok with the aim of getting everyone of all ages wiggling and jiggling, just like the cranberry sauce famously does. “It’s a fun, easy, inclusive challenge,” said Siwa.

See it below.