JoJo Siwa’s Mom Reminds Us That She Called Out Candace Cameron Bure First: ‘It’s About How You Treat People’

Just when it seemed the drama between JoJo Siwa and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure had died down, Siwa’s mother, Jessalyn Siwa has weighed in to defend her daughter. JoJo, 19, and Bure, 46, have said they settled their beef after the dancer/YouTuber called Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok video. But Jessalyn Siwa went on the record on Monday (Aug. 1) to note that she was actually the first one to call Bure out for her alleged bad manners.

Jessalyn reposted an episode of her podcast, Success With Jess, in which she retold the story of the time Bure turned down a photo op with JoJo, but then allegedly took pics with other children. The incident reportedly happened at the Fuller House premiere, at which Jessalyn said Bure refused to take a picture with JoJo — a huge Full House fan — during an afterparty at an Italian restaurant, where she allegedly told Siwa, “not now, maybe later.”

In the caption to the post, Jessalyn wrote, “I talked about this on my podcast a while back.

The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

In the podcast, Jessalyn also noted that she and JoJo later went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the day’s other guest was, of course, Bure. “I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say, ‘Not now, [maybe]later.’ Just kidding, like don’t say that but…,” she said with a laugh. She added that there was “no interaction” that day between JoJo and Candace, who she said “just couldn’t be bothered.”

“And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter,” Jessalyn said on the podcast. “I do not know what was going on but it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that… and it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago and I still remember it!”

Last week, Siwa said that she and Bure had spoken on the phone — which Bure noted in a recent Instagram video — but that the actress had not shared “all the details of the meeting.” Siwa confirmed that it took place at the afterparty, where “she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Speaking to Page Six, Siwa said, “It’s just one of those memories. When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me.” After the call from Bure, and a subsequent internet frenzy about the story, Siwa said their phone call was “sweet… she apologized and we talked and it was cool.”

Bure said in a video last week that she apologized to Siwa. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” she said during their convo. “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Check out Jessalyn’s video below.