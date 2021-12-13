John Legend Gets Tattoo of Daughter Luna’s Drawing After Chrissy Teigen Roasts Him for Backing Out

John Legend is the proud owner of a new tattoo, courtesy of his 5-year-old daughter, Luna. On Sunday (Dec. 12), The Voice coach shared video of himself getting inked to his Instagram stories, and revealed that the tattoo — a small bouquet of flowers — is “based on a sketch” by his little girl.

“It’s happening,” the “All of Me” singer said in a clip as tattoo artist Winter Stone placed the ink on his right arm. “Finally keeping my promise,” he added, referring to the promise he made — and almost backed out of — to wife Chrissy Teigen of getting Luna’s drawing tattooed. Teigen explained the promise in detail during her Dec. 7 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn,’ and I was like, ‘I agree,’” she told the host. “And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John’s arm, and he was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.’ But we support the arts in our household, so …”

She continued, “He was like, ‘I’ll take a picture of it and then I’ll go get it done. Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!”

Though Legend fulfilled his promise at a later time, he’s been busy juggling being a coach on season 21 of The Voice and is preparing for his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas, which it slated to take place in 2022.

See the tattoo, which Stone shared on his Instagram account: