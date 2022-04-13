Jennifer Lopez Spills Details on Ben Affleck Bath Tub Proposal: ‘I Was Quite Literally Speechless’

The second time seems to be the charm for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The Marry Me singer shared the details of the couple’s sequel engagement in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Tuesday (April 12), which included Affleck popping the question while Lopez was in her happy place.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in the newsletter (which requires registration). “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again. I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a ‘yes?'”

Lopez and Affleck fist got engaged in 2002, but broke up two years later and after Ben asked her if she was ready to say yes this time, she said, “‘YES of course that’s a YES.'” The singer also spilled the details on the ring. While Affleck went with a pink engagement rock worth a reported $2.5 million the first time, Lopez said Ben sprung for a sparkler in her favorite color this time around when he proposed on April 2.

“Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” she said of her new bling, which is reportedly an 8.5 carat natural green diamond worth an estimated $10 million. “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she wrote. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined… just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The couple began dating again in May 2021 and Lopez, 52, confirmed their engagement last week with a short clip featuring the ring.

Affleck, 49, was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018 and they have three children; Lopez as married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins.