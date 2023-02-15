×
Jennifer Lopez Makes It Super Official With Ben Affleck With Matching Tattoos: ‘Commitment Is Sexy’

Love x infinity.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Grammy Awards
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. John Shearer/GI

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have hit all the traditional relationship goals: they got married several times after breaking up two decades earlier, attended the 2023 Grammy Awards together and became a global meme and just co-starred in a Super Bowl commercial honoring his favorite coffee spot.

But now they’ve made their love official-official with matching ink.

Lopez celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (Feb. 14) by showing off the forever symbol she got tatted onto the left side of her ribcage, an infinity sign bisected by an arrow with the A-lister’s names running around the loop. “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…),” the singer/actress captioned an image of her new body art, along with the tags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.

The post featured a carousel of pics from the couple’s love affair, including one of Affleck smiling with his eyes shut, another that appeared to show his version of the forever ink — with a pair of crossed arrows featuring their first initials — and then a series of the happy couple on vacation, kissing on a night out and recreating the yacht scene from her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” video in which Affleck grabs a handful of her bikini bottom.

Ben and Jen got married last July in Las Vegas after re-booting their romance in 2021 after getting engaged nearly 20 years earlier before splitting in 2004. They said “I do” again a month later in Georgia in a larger ceremony featuring their friends, family and children.

Check out Lopez’s post below.

