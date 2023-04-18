Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized a Week After ‘Medical Complication’

A week after Jamie Foxx‘s daughter revealed that he 55-year-old actor/singer had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication,” Foxx is reportedly still in hospital. CNN reported that Foxx remains in a Georgia hospital getting treatment for an as-yet-unnamed medical issue, an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told the network.

Last week, the Oscar-winning actor and singer’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in an Instagram post that her dad “experienced a medical complication” and that he was “already on his way to recovery.”

At press time there was still no additional information available about what sent Foxx to the hospital or what treatment he received and a spokesperson had not returned requests for comment . But CNN reported on Friday that that Foxx was still in hospital and undergoing undisclosed tests. Foxx has been filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta and the source told the network that the medical incident didn’t take place on the set and Foxx was not transported to the hospital by EMS. It was unknown at press time if Foxx had wrapped his portion of the shoot before the incident.

Corinne Foxx has not posted an update on her father’s condition since her initial comment. Foxx’s most recent social media post came just days before the revelation of his illness and it included a short video cued to Rick Ross’ verse from Nicole Bus’ “You” in which he was seen chilling on a megayacht. At press time it did not appear that Foxx had commented on his health issue on his socials.