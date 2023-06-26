Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Porscha Coleman Shares Update on His Recovery: ‘He’s Doing Great & He’ll Be Back!’

After months of confusion, misinformation, and speculation, fans of Jamie Foxx now have another update on the Academy Award winner’s recovery.

On the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday (June 25), Foxx’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star Porscha Coleman offered an update on the Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate. “I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well,” she said. “I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”

Two months ago (April 12), Corinne Foxx, Foxx’s daughter and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! executive producer, revealed that her father “experienced a medical complication” and “is already on his way to recovery). In the time since then, Foxx’s representatives have denied unsubstantiated claims that the “Blame It” singer was recuperating from a negative reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speculation about Foxx’s condition intensified as he and his family maintained their privacy. “One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low,” Coleman noted. “Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Last week (June 23), Foxx’s most recent film — an action thriller titled God Is A Bullet — received a theatrical release. He is also set to star in and Netflix sci-fi comedy-mystery They Cloned Tyrone! (July 21) and theatrical comedy Strays (Aug. 18). “I know he’s doing great and he’ll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I’m excited. I love you Foxx!” exclaimed Coleman.