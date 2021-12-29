Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Hair Loss: ‘Me and This Alopecia Are Going to Be Friends’

Jada Pinkett Smith is fully embracing her hair loss. The 50-year-old singer-actress posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 28) in which she confronts her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Smith said in the video while running her fingers along her bald scalp, which includes a prominent ridge near the front of her hairline. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

“So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide,” she added of the ridge. “So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.” The 40-second video’s caption said it all: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆 ”

Pinkett Smith told viewers that she won’t take this lying down, promising to “put some rhinestones” on her scalp and make herself a “little crown.” After daughter Willow shaved off her signature braids in July, Pinkett Smith followed the 21-year-old’s lead and got a matching buzz cut.

According to ET Online, Pinkett Smith first discussed her alopecia battle in 2018, describing to viewers of her Facebook Watch show the moment she first realized her hair was falling out. “It was terrifying when it first started,” she said. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?'”

She said she’d found a treatment to slow down the loss. “I’m getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I’m open to other ideas,” she said, noting that she was also open to “other ideas.”

Check out Pinkett Smith’s video below.