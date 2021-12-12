How to Watch Miss Universe 2021 Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, JoJo and Adriana Lima are among the celebs set to take the stage Sunday (Dec. 12) at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Airing live from Israel, the event will feature more than 75 contestants from around the world, all bidding to become the next Miss Universe.

Explore Explore JoJo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch Miss Universe 2021 online.

When Is Miss Universe 2021? Air Date, Time

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant takes place tonight, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET. The three-hour event airs live from the resort city of Eilat, Israel and will be broadcast to more than 160 countries and territories, per the official Miss Universe site.

How to Watch Miss Universe 2021 on TV

If you want to watch Miss Universe on TV, the 2021 pageant will be airing live on FOX and Telemundo. If you have a traditional cable package (or a digital TV antenna like this one) you’ll be able to watch Miss Universe on TV through your local FOX affiliate.

You’ll be able to watch Miss Universe live on TV from 7-10 p.m. ET on FOX. Viewers on the West Coast can catch the pre-recorded broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. PT on FOX.

How to Watch Miss Universe Online Free

Don’t have cable? There are also a few ways to watch Miss Universe online free.

1. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers a ton of on-demand content, but their popular Hulu + Live TV service also gets you access to live broadcast television. You don’t have to pay for the service just yet either: use this 7-day free trial offer to try out Hulu + Live TV without any commitment. Get the deal here and use it to watch Miss Universe online free on Hulu.

You can also watch the full Miss Universe competition on-demand the following day on Hulu.

2. fuboTV

One of our favorite sites for live TV streaming is fuboTV and right now, the site is offering an extended 14-day free trial to test out its service. Like Hulu, fuboTV’s lineup includes FOX so you can use your fuboTV free trial to stream the 2021 Miss Universe online free, then continue or cancel after your 14 days are up.

3. Vidgo

Another way to stream Miss Universe online free? Grab a free trial to Vidgo, the streaming service that gets you 95+ channels of live TV that you can watch on your phone, tablet, computer or connected TV set.

Right now, Vidgo has a 7-day free trial that includes access to FOX, so you can use it to watch Miss Universe 2021 online free.

All of these streaming services let you stream Miss Universe online on FOX and watch Miss Universe on your phone and tablet. You can also cast the streaming services onto your TV using your Apple TV, Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K or similar device.

Miss Universe 2021 Host, Performers, Contestants

Steve Harvey returns to host the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant, with former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley hosting all the backstage action.

Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey will be part of the judging panel, which will be an all-female panel for the first time in Miss Universe history. The other Miss Universe 2021 judges include Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (France), actresses Rena Sofer, Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera and Adamari López, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

Performers for Miss Universe 2021 include JoJo and the international pop star Noa Kirel.

Who Is the Reigning Miss Universe?

The reigning Miss Universe is Mexico’s Andrea Meza, and Meza will crown her successor from more than 75 hopefuls from around the world.

This year’s pageant features the first-ever Miss Universe representative of Bahrain, along with two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This is also the first time that a delegate from the UAE has competed in the competition, and Miss Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.

The contestants competed in a preliminary round on Friday, and the semifinalists will be announced on the live broadcast. The women will then compete across the traditional swimsuit, evening gown and interview rounds before Miss Universe 2021 is crowned.