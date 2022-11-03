Harry Styles Teams Up With Gucci to Unveil Colorful New ‘HA HA HA’ Collection

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele have teamed up on a brand new collection, aptly titled Gucci HA HA HA, and the superstar duo unveiled an official look at the collaboration on Thursday (Nov. 3).

“When Harry met Alessandro,” the designer brand captioned a video posted to Twitter, in which the “As It Was” singer is seen trying on a variety of colorful, patterned outfits from the collection, including plaid pants, sleek suits and brightly hued accents.

“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life,” Styles said in a statement about the collection, according to GQ. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

During a conference presenting the collection back in June, the Gucci creative director said he and Styles started making a concentrated effort to work on the collection about a year ago, though most of it was conceptualized over WhatsApp and over dinners with each other. Of their work dynamic, Michele said working with Styles on the collection was “kind of like working at home on a rainy day between two friends, doing something to have fun.”

The 28-year-old has worn Gucci pieces several notable times throughout his career: He made history as the first solo male star to make the cover of Vogue in 2020, and he did it in a Gucci dress; he also arrived alongside Michele at the 2019 Met Gala in a Gucci ensemble.