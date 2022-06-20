Harry Styles Is Designing a Collection for Gucci With Alessandro Michele

Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Harry Styles can now add “fashion designer” to his already-impressive resume. On Monday (June 2o), Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele revealed during a press conference that he and Styles have joined forces to create a series of 25 looks for their HA HA HA collection (named by combining Michele and Styles’ first initials).

According to The Wall Street Journal, the collection will formally arrive in Gucci stores in October. And of course, the looks will be somewhat reflective of the “As It Was” singer’s personal, red carpet, and performance style: “sport coats with meaty lapels, neckerchiefs and glen-plaid topcoats” that “have a palpable ’70s look to them” are included in the collection.

During the conference, the Gucci creative director said he and Styles started making a concentrated effort to work on the collection about a year ago, though most of it was conceptualized over WhatsApp and over dinners with each other. Of their work dynamic, Michele said working with Styles on the collection was “kind of like working at home on a rainy day between two friends, doing something to have fun.”

The HA HA HA collection is the cherry on top of Michele and Styles’ longstanding working relationship. The 28-year-old has worn Gucci pieces several notable times throughout his career: He made history as the first solo male star to make the cover of Vogue in 2020, and he did it in a Gucci dress; he also arrived alongside Michele at the 2019 Met Gala in a Gucci ensemble.

Styles has yet to issue a statement on his and Michele’s forthcoming fashion partnership; the pop star is currently on European leg of his Love On Tour, which wraps in Portugal on July 31. Styles will then bring his tour to North America, playing residency-style dates at venues in Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Austin and Inglewood, Calif.

After the announcement of the collaboration, Michele offered a tiny sneak peek of the collaboration by sharing a photo of the label on his Instagram account. See it below: