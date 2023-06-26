Halle Bailey & Bella Ramsey Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2023

The wins just keep on coming for Halle Bailey. Still riding high on the box-office success of her starring turn as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, PETA recently crowned her — alongside The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey — one of the organization’s most beautiful vegan celebrities of 2023.

“Bella Ramsey and Halle Bailey remind everyone to save who you can save by keeping animals off your plate, both on land and under the sea,” said Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president, in a statement. “PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2023 are superstars shining their light on a bright vegan future for Hollywood.” Past winners of the annual title include Lenny Kravitz, Anitta, Jared Leto and Ava DuVernay.

Bailey has remained steadfast in her commitment to veganism throughout her press tour for The Little Mermaid. When asked at the Met Gala if she’d eat either of her aquatic pals Sebastian or Flounder, the Grammy-nominated singer responded with shock, “I would not eat either of them! They’re my friends!”

Even before The Little Mermaid, Bailey has been open about being vegan. She’s posted herself enjoying vegan ice cream and getting excited over vegan brownies gifted to her by The Color Purple co-star Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. In a 2017 interview alongside her older sister Chlöe, Bailey revealed, “Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like.’ We started the week with her and just never went back.”

As a part of Chloe x Halle, Halle Bailey has earned one entry so far on the Billboard Hot 100: 2020’s “Do It” (No. 63). Both of the duo’s full-length albums have reached the Billboard 200. The Kids Are Alright, their debut LP, peaked at No. 139 in 2018, and Ungodly Hour hit No. 16 in 2020.

See PETA’s announcement of the honor below: