The Grateful Dead Holiday Bobbleheads Are Here: Here’s Where to Buy Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Deck the halls with boughs of… bobbleheads!

Grateful Dead‘s holiday release is officially here, with Dancing Santa and Elf Bear Bobble Buddies, plus the patriotic Uncle Sam Bobble Buddy. Each Grateful Dead bobblehead is approximately four inches tall, hand-sculpted and 100% hand-painted. Each comes with double-sided tape so you can show it off on most flat surface in your home, car or office.

Related How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2021

Explore Explore Grateful Dead See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Uncle Sam bobblehead, also a perfect holiday gift, is available for $29.95 on Etsy here.

That’s not all. If you’re looking to make some cocktails this holiday season or just enjoy an ice-cold beverage, Grateful Dead Dancing Bear Ice Cube Trays are officially back in stock. The officially licensed, flexible ice tray makes 15 ice Dancing Bears.

Buy the trays for $19.95 on Amazon here, or on Etsy here (and yes, they will arrive in time to wrap it up and place it under the tree).