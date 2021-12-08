Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ & More Crown Google’s Top Searches of 2021

Google unveiled its 2021 Year in Search list on Wednesday (Dec. 8), where Travis Scott lands on top of its top trending searches for musicians in the U.S. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo‘s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “drivers license” is the No. 1 top trending search for songs.

Google’s top trends reflect the searches that experienced a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 compared to 2020. The Houston rapper is also listed as No. 4 on the top trending searches for people, behind Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods and Alec Baldwin. Scott’s name has been seen in recent headlines over the past two months since his disastrous hometown Astroworld Festival in November left hundreds injured and 10 people dead. Another embattled artist, Morgan Wallen, follows him on the top trending searches for musicians at No. 2. The country musician’s name was trending earlier this year after a video of him yelling the N-word leaked online and caused an industrywide fallout. Besides Scott, Wallen is the only other musician included in the top trending people, where he’s No. 7.

The other eight top trending musicians that round out the top 10 include, in order: Adele, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Rodrigo, Marilyn Manson, Daft Punk, Bobby Shmurda and Lil Nas X.

Google’s top trending searches for songs highlights seven Hot 100 chart-toppers, including one from 2008 (Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face”) and one originally released in 2012 and re-released in 2021, when it eventually became the longest song to hit No. 1 (Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well”). Led by Rodrigo’s eight-week No. 1 breakout smash, the top trending songs of the year is as follows, in order: Swift’s “All Too Well,” Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” (which was ranked No. 2 on Billboard‘s best songs of 2021 list), Drake‘s “Wants and Needs,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP,” Gaga’s “Poker Face,” Walker Hayes‘ “Fancy Like,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rodrigo’s “deja vu.”

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian come out on top of the top trending searches for celebrity duos after she filed for divorce earlier this year and left fans scratching their heads after Kardashian wore a wedding gown to Ye‘s third listening event for his Grammy-nominated album Donda in August. Corresponding with the re-release of “All Too Well,” it comes as no surprise that Swift and her famous ex Jake Gyllenhaal found themselves right in the middle of the top 10 trending A-list duos. Jennifer Lopez makes the list twice, once with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez (at No. 6) and again with current rekindled beau Ben Affleck (at No. 9).

Despite her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship finally coming to an end in November after this year’s explosive hearings, Britney Spears is the leading musician on the top trending searches for celebrity outfits, only falling behind Adam Sandler. Cher, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Lizzo also make the top 10, while Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah posthumously appear on the list.