G-Eazy Mourns the Death of His Mom in Emotional Tribute: ‘My Queen, My Hero, My Everything’

In an emotional tribute posted Wednesday (Nov. 24), G-Eazy revealed that his mom, Suzanne Olmsted, has died.

The rapper shared a series of throwback photos of his mom on Instagram, as well as a voicemail recording of her talking about how proud she was of her music-star son.

“The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again,” G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) began his caption. “My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace.”

In his note, the rapper reveals that it was a letter from his mom that encouraged him to seek help for his addiction issues. “As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read… Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me.”

He ends the note by promising to lean on his younger brother, James. “You loved your two boys more than life itself and we love you the same. Luckily we have each other to hold and to lean on and that’s all that matters. Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us. With us always… we love you mom.”

Olmsted’s cause of death is unknown.

See G-Eazy’s tribute below: