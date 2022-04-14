Epic Games Launching First Partnership With Coachella For ‘Music-Reactive’ Fortnite Outfits

Epic Games is bringing the Fortnite experience to Coachella. After teasing the launch of the interactive “Coachellaverse,” the Indio, California festival announced on Thursday (April 14) that its first-ever gaming partnership will introduced attendees to ‘Chella through music-reactive outfits that will allow players to dress their avatars in Coachella-inspired clothes that react to music playing in the game.

“As Coachella continues to scale online, we recognize the importance of creating fun digital experiences to drive engagement and build community,” said the festival’s innovation lead Sam Schoonover in a statement. “There are few companies that do this better than Fortnite. We’re excited to partner with such an epic entertainment brand to reimagine Coachella for the next generation of fans.”

In addition, there will be an in-game Icon Radio takeover, in which players can listen to more than 30 acts from this year’s lineup in their vehicles as well as new in-game items and outfits dropping each weekend of the fest. The first wave of items will drop on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET and features Wilder & Lyric cosmetics that will react when a player hears music in the battle royale, with the second wave slated to arrive on April 21 at 8 p.m. ET with Alto & Poets outfits; all the outfits are music-reactive and include matching accessories according to the release.

This year’s Coachella will kick off on Friday (April 15) and run through Sunday (April 17), followed by the second weekend from April 22-24; last week it was confirmed that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia would replace Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at the top of the bill after the rapper unexpectedly pulled out of his headlining slots.