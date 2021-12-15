Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged: ‘Yes a Hundred Times Over’

Eminem‘s daughter Alaina Marie Scott is getting ready to embark on the next chapter of her life. On Monday (Dec. 13), the 28-year-old announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on Instagram.

“this moment. this life. yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” Scott captioned the post, which features pictures of the rooftop proposal and a snap of her showing off her emerald-cut engagement ring.

Explore Explore Eminem See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Scott and Moeller’s engagement comes after seven years of dating. The pair celebrated their seventh anniversary in July, which Scott spoke about on Instagram. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY” she captioned a photo of them on their special day.

Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, was the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem adopted Alaina — as well as her younger sibling, Stevie — as Dawn struggled with drug addiction. Dawn died from a suspected heroin overdose in 2016.

Eminem also rapped about his relationship with Alaina in the Encore track “Mockingbird,” which charted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart: “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he?/ Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it/ We’re all we got in this world.”

The rapper additionally shared details about his relationship with Alaina in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone. “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie,” Eminem said at the time. “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

See Scott’s post below.